Eminem defends Kid Rock team-up amid fans criticism

Eminem and Kid Rock may not see eye to eye politically, but their decades-long friendship just landed them on the same track.

The Detroit rappers have reunited for Rock's new faith-based album, Halfway 2 Jesus, released Friday.

Eminem appears on Heal My Faith, a collaboration that raised eyebrows among fans familiar with his past criticism of Donald Trump and his public endorsement of Kamala Harris at a Detroit rally in 2024.

Slim Shady has now addressed the reaction, making it clear that politics wasn't the point of the reunion.

"Not about choosing sides, just choosing to make music with my old friend. Praying for all of us."

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Rock also explained the unlikely team-up in an interview with Billboard. Although Eminem was initially announced for another track, 7 Sins, he ultimately appeared on Heal My Faith — the song Rock originally wanted him for.

"We agreed we didn't need two songs together…people are going to think we're dating," Rock said.

The rocker said their friendship goes back decades and that he didn't want to pull Eminem into his political world.

"We've been friends for, like, 40 years. I really didn't want to drag him into my political world…. We talk about [politics] a little bit, not a ton. There's a lot of stuff we agree on, and we can have a laugh about what [we don't]. That's why I asked him to write a verse for me."

Eminem makes the distinction between friendship and politics clear in his verse, rapping: "From shock rap to the rock rap / My homie and me /He is my brother, not my political enemy," before delivering a message about faith and unity across political divides.

Rock said the album is intended to promote forgiveness, second chances and a little more grace in a divided country.