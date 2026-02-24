Eminem's 2000s feud gets a surprising update

More than two decades after their headline-making clash, Mob is looking back at his feud with Eminem – and, surprisingly, offering props.

In an interview with The Times published February 20, the 60-year-old musician admitted his perspective has shifter since he famously called Eminem a “misogynist and homophobe and racist and anti-Semite” backstage at the 2001 Grammys.

At the time, Eminem was dominating charts with The Marshall Mathers LP – and he didn’t exactly let the comment slide. On 2002’s Without Me, he fired back:

"And Moby? You can get stomped by Obie / You thirty-six-year-old bald-headed f---, blow me / You don't know me, you're too old, let go / It's over, nobody listens to techno."

Classic early-2000s chaos.

Now? Moby says he sees things differently. "As time has passed, Eminem's proven himself to be very progressive, very smart. When he speaks out against Trump, against ICE, I'm like, 'Wow, kudos to you.' Eminem's followers, they’re middle America and very inclined towards supporting Trump," he said.

"No one's surprised if Mark Ruffalo or me or whoever speaks out against Trump," the Feeling So Real singer added.