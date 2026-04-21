Eminem celebrates major milestone after daughter's big news

Eminem celebrates 18 years of sobriety

Eminem nearly lost his life to a near-fatal overdose at the peak of his addiction in 2007. But his decision to get sober ensured he lived long enough to see his children grow up and start families of their own.

On Monday, April 20, the rap legend officially marked 18 years of sobriety — just days after his eldest daughter, Alaina Marie Scott, gave birth to his first child. Celebrating the occasion, Eminem took to Instagram to share a photo of himself holding his sobriety coin.

The words “to thine own self beauty” were inscribed on one side of the coin and “unity, service, and recovery” were etched around a triangle, which contained the number 18 written in Roman numerals.

“XVIII,” the Grammy-winner captioned the post alongside a gold medal emoji. His younger brother, Nathan, congratulated the rapper in the comments, writing, “proud of you big bro.”

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has been open about his sobriety journey ever since he nearly died following an overdose in 2007. In his 2025 documentary Stans, Eminem recalled waking up at the hospital in a complete panic.

“I didn’t know what the f*** happened. It seemed like I fell asleep, and I woke up with tubes in me and s**t. I wanted to get up. I couldn’t move,” he said.

He went into recovery soon after and his hit 2009 album Relapse was composed during this time.

In recent days, the rapper has celebrated some major family milestones. He was able to walk both his daughters, Alaina and Hailie Jade Scott, down the aisle. Just months before Alaina gave birth, Hailie also welcomed her first child, son Elliot, with husband Evan McClintock.