Queen Camilla presents Harry, Meghan with ‘golden opportunity’

Queen Camilla could be the one holding the key to unlock the door that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been hoping to enter when they decided to take a drastic life decision.

It is uncertain how things will pan about between King Charles and the Sussexes, especially after Harry and Meghan made their joint debut in Nottingham after their UK return.

They have been back on British soil for nearly two months but they still haven’t had a meeting.

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It is believed that the whole purpose was for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to reconnect with their grandfather, especially with the monarch’s cancer treatment.

With the busy schedules and the lingering grievances, there is hardly any time to manage a meeting.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward has noted that “time is running out” for the Sussexes to meet the King especially before Christmas.

She told The Sun that the King “wants to see his grandchildren and get to know them”. But a “a golden opportunity will be lost” due to diary engagements.

“Charles faces the same pressures as the late Queen, who always maintained she only had quality time to spend with her extended family, during the summer at Balmoral or at Sandringham over Christmas and the New Year,” she explained.

Ingrid pointed out it was sad that Harry and Meghan have to fight for something that was their children’s birthright.

However, if they do want to make things better, they have to play their cards smartly, and also maintain relations with Camilla.

“It is undeniable that Harry and Meghan need some royal gold dust to rub off on them if they are to remain relevant,” she said. “That means being seen to be on good terms not just with Charles, but crucially with Camilla, too.”

Camilla is “the key to the King’s mood” and will be “instrumental” in how he treats his errant son and daughter-in-law.

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