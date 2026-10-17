King’s heartfelt gift to children as Archie, Lilibet enjoy UK schooling

King Charles quietly made a meaningful gesture for the children with a gift which will be remembered for generations to come.

The monarch, who is known to be a doting grandfather to not only Prince William’s three children but also to Prince Harry’s Archie and Lilibet, has often mentioned how he worries about the state of the world he would leave behind for his children and grandchildren.

Having a strong connection to nature and to sow the seeds of a better future – literally and figuratively, Charles gifted a commemorative oak tree to Duchy College in Harrowgate.

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“We are delighted to have been gifted this oak tree, which will take pride of place in our grounds and provide a lasting reminder of what was a very special occasion,” principal of Duchy College Joanna Fox.

“His Majesty’s visit came at a particularly significant time in our school’s history, as we were embarking upon an exciting new chapter as Duchy College,” she explained of welcoming the reigning monarch to the school for the first time.

“The tree also carries a wonderful sense of history and symbolism, having been planted in the first year of Duchy College,” she continued.

“It will grow and flourish alongside generations of pupils, becoming a lasting part of our school community.”

She noted that there was a “tremendous sense of pride among the staff and pupils involved” for the King’s visit, uniting them in spirit.

“It was a privilege to welcome him to our school and a moment I know will be remembered fondly by everyone who had the opportunity to be part of it.”

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This also comes after a source revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have “adjusted well” to their new U.K. school, especially after safety concerns. While there was another security hiccup, but all things seem to be under control for now.