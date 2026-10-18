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Taylor Swift surprises fans with ‘Fate of Ophelia' debut live performance

Taylor Swift serves a major surprise at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala event over the weekend

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Published October 18, 2026

Taylor Swift surprises fans with ‘Fate of Ophelia’ debut live performance
Taylor Swift surprises fans with ‘Fate of Ophelia’ debut live performance 

Taylor Swift just gave Swifties a moment they have been waiting for.

On Saturday, October 17, the 36-year-old pop superstar surprised the crowd at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala with the first ever live performance of The Fate of Ophelia.

“The album is called The Life of a Showgirl. The song which we are playing for the very first time for you beautiful people is called The Fate of Ophelia,” she announced before performing the hit song live for the very first time, sending fans into excitement.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift enchants onlookers with Cinderella-inspired look

One supporter exclaimed, “OH MY GOD SHE FINALLY DID IT.”

Another wrote, “We prayed for times like these.”

“We need her to perform it at an award show!!!!” a third added.

After enchanting onlookers on the red carpet in an icy-blue, Cinderella-inspired Dior gown, the Cruel Summer chart-topper switched into a dark-blue, sparkly dress that shimmered under the lights.

The star-studded crowd, including Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie and Blackpink singer Rose, supported and danced along with her.

Swift's appearance was part of the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17, an event celebrating cinema and supporting the museum's exhibitions, screenings and educational programmes.

READ MORE: Sabrina Carpenter turns heads in daring blue gown at star-studded gala

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