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Meghan Markle much-anticipated ‘Suits' reunion gets greenlight: Details

Meghan Markle receives massive offer after make public debut in UK

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Published October 18, 2026

Meghan Markle much-anticipated ‘Suits’ reunion gets greenlight: Details
Meghan Markle much-anticipated ‘Suits’ reunion gets greenlight: Details

Meghan Markle, who has a plan in the works to make an acting comeback, was seemingly made an offer that she couldn’t refuse.

While Meghan was an actress before she married Prince Harry, her notable work had been in the legal drama, Suits, which she is still recognised for.

Even though the original show had concluded and the spin-offs that came after it did not perform as well, it is believed that the Duchess of Sussex is being roped in for a Suits reunion.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle's pal finally reveals truth behind ‘lucrative' acting return

According to a senior production source at NBC Universal, the company is ready to assign a “substantial budget” for a “one-off blockbuster that could even, potentially, reignite an eventual reboot of the original series”.

The offer is “impossible to refuse” as it would have a massive salary of US $5million – about £3.74million – for the two-hour special.

“Suits is still in syndication in more than 150 countries and boasts millions of fans worldwide,” they added. “Meghan’s character (former paralegal turned hotshot attorney Rachel Zane) has a huge cult following all of her own.”

Moreover, the creator of the show, Aaron Korsh is also “totally on-board” with a UK-based storyline.

The insider further claimed that everything is beginning to fit in place and there is a major UK studio is sought out to shoot the whole thing near Meghan’s new home.

It is “actually a smart financial move as well as being convenient for Meghan”.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan reject royal positions in exchange for special role

There is no official confirmation from the Susssex camp yet.

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