Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds ‘fuming’ over Justin Baldoni’s career milestone

Hollywood loyalty may be getting its own reality-TV test.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly unhappy after Justin Baldoni showed up at Dancing With the Stars — and the network’s Disney connection is adding another layer to the alleged drama.

Baldoni attended Tuesday’s taping with his wife and children as a guest of longtime friend Julianne Hough. But according to sources speaking to Naughty But Nice, the family appearance reportedly didn't sit well with Lively and Reynolds.

Read More: Justin Baldoni finally speaks up on Blake Lively settlement

“Ryan made Disney hundreds of millions with Deadpool, and this is how they repay him?” an insider told Rob Shutter.

“They expected loyalty, not a front-row welcome for the man they’ve been fighting!”

ABC, which airs Dancing With the Stars, is owned by Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios and Reynolds’ blockbuster Deadpool franchise.

That corporate connection is apparently central to the alleged frustration.

Read More: Ryan Reynolds attempts to intimidate Justin Baldoni in newly revealed texts

“Blake and Ryan want Hollywood to choose sides,” the source claimed. “They see this as betrayal. In their world, you cannot be friends with Justin and still be loyal to them.”

The reported tension comes amid Baldoni’s ongoing legal battle with Lively. She has made allegations against the actor and director, which he has denied.

Another insider claimed the couple is particularly bothered by the possibility that Baldoni could regain a positive public image while Lively works to repair her own reputation.

“Their biggest fear is that Justin is being welcomed back while Blake is struggling to repair her own reputation,” another insider noted.

“He’s on ABC smiling with his family while they’re furious behind closed doors. That’s what really stings.”

Then came the pointed final jab.

“Blake might eventually need Dancing With the Stars more than Justin does,” the source added.

Of course, these are claims from unnamed sources, and neither Lively nor Reynolds is quoted directly addressing Baldoni’s appearance.

So, is this a genuine Hollywood loyalty showdown, or is one DWTS appearance being turned into a much bigger story?