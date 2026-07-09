Justin Baldoni finally speaks up on Blake Lively settlement

Justin Baldoni has broken his silence following the settlement of his legal battle with Blake Lively, posting a video to Instagram alongside his wife Emily in which the couple reflected on what they described as a traumatic and painful period.

In the video shared on Wednesday, Emily Baldoni said they were feeling "immense gratitude" for those who had supported them since Lively first made allegations against her It Ends With Us director and co-star in December 2024.

Justin, 42, kept his message brief but pointed. "Gratitude has saved us," he said.

Emily was careful to acknowledge, however, that gratitude for support "doesn't negate the injustice and the pain" they had experienced.

"We've had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand so many things, like how can something happen like this even happen, let alone disguised as a fight for women," she said, adding that "there's been a lot of trauma" for the family to work through.

Asked why they had stayed quiet for so long, Justin explained their reasoning.

"There have been so many painful things spoken into existence over the last couple years," he said, with Emily interjecting: "Untruthful."

He continued: "And that created so much noise, and we didn't want to add to the noise. So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course."

Emily added: "And the truth and facts have spoken for themselves, and here we are."

The pair settled their legal dispute on 4 May, just two weeks before their trial was due to begin, and a month after a judge had already thrown out ten of Lively's thirteen claims, including her allegation of sexual harassment.

Page Six confirmed that neither party received any money in the settlement.

Their combined legal teams, however, earned $60 million between them through the lawsuit and countersuit.

In a joint statement at the time of the settlement, both parties said the film It Ends With Us remains "a source of pride" and acknowledged that "concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard."

They expressed hope the settlement would bring "closure" and allow everyone involved to "move forward constructively and in peace."

Both have since been seen in good spirits publicly.

Lively attended the 2026 Met Gala hours after the settlement was announced, and Justin and Emily were spotted holding hands in Nashville earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Lively has been seeking more than $8 million in legal fees from Baldoni.

The long-running dispute also claimed an unexpected casualty, the friendship between Lively and Taylor Swift, who was subpoenaed as a witness and had private text messages exposed during proceedings.

A source told Page Six that Swift believes "their friendship is done."