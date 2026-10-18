Princess Kate 'clever' move that stopped history repeating itself

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has recently been compared to her mother-in-law, one of the most loved royal figures of all time, Princess Diana.

Royal author Ingrid Seward said that Kate "learned" from Diana's life and refused to be too exposed, which saved her from repeating the tragic history.

On HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, "Catherine took lessons from Diana. She saw that Diana gave so much of herself to people, but it exposed her too much.

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"Catherine learned from that: just give enough, but don’t give too much, because you’re too vulnerable that way, and people are going to strip you bare if you do that."

The title of Princess of Wales comes with great responsibilities. Ingrid said it is just not "acting as a decorative accessory."

The royal commentator added, "The title and rank can be a force for good, employed by both Diana and Catherine to champion big issues, using their celebrity to shine a light on often overlooked but critical challenges."

Also, the other key reason behind Catherine's success is her close relationship with supportive husband Prince William and the Middletons.

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She said that Kate’s "life is not perfect; it is rooted in a shared understanding with William, her husband, Diana’s son" and her family that has "something that Diana didn’t have: an incredibly close-knit family, and a very ambitious mother."