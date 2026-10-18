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Princess Charlotte, Princess Lilibet cross paths over special activity in UK

Royal daughters find common ground as rift between Waleses and the Sussexes continue

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Published October 18, 2026

Princess Charlotte, Princess Lilibet cross paths over special activity in UK
Princess Charlotte, Princess Lilibet cross paths over special activity in UK

The Waleses and the Sussexes may not be willing to bridge the gap between them amid the ongoing rift, but their daughters seem to have found some common ground.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle understood to have returned to the UK so that they can connect with their British roots and connect with their royal relatives, especially their grandfather King Charles and their cousins.

While the move back had not been without hiccups, in delightful turn of events, on activity have brought together Princess Charlotte, 11, and five-year-old Princess Lilibet.

READ MORE: King's heartfelt gift to children as Archie, Lilibet enjoy UK schooling

During an outing in Nottingham this week, Meghan made a revelation about a new activity that her daughter had taken up while chatting to young girls attending confidence-building and bracelet-making workshop.

One girl, similar in age to Charlotte, mentioned that she felt the happiest doing her hobbies which included gymnastics and crafting.

Meghan shared an activity Lilibet has taken a liking to in the UK, “My daughter’s doing gymnastics right now. She loves it.”

It is well known that the Prince William and Princess Kate’s daughter has a keen interest in gymnastics. The Prince of Wales also remarked that she is doing it really well too.

In August, during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, William said Charlotte “loves gymnastics and ballet,” while Princess Kate pointed out that her youngest, Prince Louis, eight, was also working on his own acrobatic skills.

READ MORE: Prince Louis rescues King Charles from major trouble with big surprise

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