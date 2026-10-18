Chappell Roan joins Charli XCX for surprise performance

Charli XCX and Chappell Roan gave concert goers a surprise they never saw coming.

The two singers joined forces for a performance of Boom Clap in Los Angeles.

The pop stars shared the stage on Saturday, October 17 during the first night of Charli's Music, Fashion, Film Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

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The regular concert turned into an unforgettable moment for fans lucky enough to witness it.

Chappell's unexpected appearance sent concertgoers into a frenzy as the duo performed Charli's 2014 hit, with videos of their surprise collaboration quickly becoming a talking point online.

“boom clap with chappell on it was not on my bingo card tonight. LA got lucky,” one fan wrote, capturing the shock and excitement surrounding the performance.

“WHATTTTTT OMG,” another exclaimed, while someone else admitted, “I’m so jealous.”

One fan even compared missing the moment to missing a major musical reunion, writing, “This is worse than missing boygenius reuinion.”

The reactions reflected just how special the surprise felt to fans, many of whom would never have predicted hearing the two pop stars perform the nostalgic hit together.

It is pertinent to note that despite their latest onstage team-up, Charli XCX and Chappell have not previously released an officially credited song together, as far as publicly available information establishes.

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