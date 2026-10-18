BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Connor Storrie leave no Blank Space between them

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Connor Storrie had fans raising their eyebrows as they left no Blank Space between them during Taylor Swift’s Academy Museum Gala rendition.

The two were spotted dancing and grooving together as the 14-time Grammy winner performed her hit song Blank Space, turning the star-studded event into their own little dance floor.

However, it was their playful interactions that caught people’s attention.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift surprises fans with ‘Fate of Ophelia' debut live performance

The K-pop sensation and the Heated Rivalry star were seen holding hands before Rose grabbed the actor’s arm while both enjoyed every moment of the performance.

Their easygoing chemistry quickly became a talking point among fans, who loved seeing the pair rather comfortable with each other during Swift’s.

One fan summed up the moment on social media, writing, “Rosé and Connor Storrie turning Blank Space into their own dance floor is the best part of this whole gala.”

Swifties were equally delighted to see celebrities in the crowd singing, dancing and enjoying the song.

It is pertinent to note that while some netizens speculate that the two appeared more than just friends, there is no confirmation of any romantic feelings involved between the two.

Storrie and Rosé share a close connection through their work with a luxury fashion house, where both serve as prominent faces for the brand.

READ MORE: Sabrina Carpenter turns heads in daring blue gown at star-studded gala