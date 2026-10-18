Amanda Seyfried's mysterious new project sparks curiosity

Amanda Seyfried has a lot going on behind the scenes — and whatever she's working on, she's not ready to spill the details just yet!

The Oscar-nominated actress attended the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17, joining more than 100 stars for the glitzy event.

But on the red carpet, Seyfried hinted that her life is currently in an unusual place, making even routine interviews a little tricky.

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Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress described life as “interesting” and admitted interviews have become difficult for a “good reason.”

“I think everything that’s happening is meant to happen. Everything, everyone that’s in your life is meant to be in your life. That’s just kind of, it’s, and I’m here tonight and I’m meant to be here and I get to go home tomorrow and I’m meant to be home and so on and so forth and then some,” she said.

So, what's keeping Seyfried so tight-lipped? She's involved in a buzzworthy project that people are trying hard to keep under wraps to avoid spoilers. For now, the mystery is staying exactly that — a mystery.

Until the secret is out, there's apparently a much safer way to strike up a conversation with the Mean Girls star.

Seyfried revealed she enjoys chatting about “the emus and I like to talk about Halloween and if you can engage with me, if you want to talk about all things having to do with, like, apple pie and like olives, and like you know really good hard ciders.”

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Forget asking for spoilers — apparently, Halloween, olives and hard cider are the way to Amanda's heart right now.