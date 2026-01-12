Golden Globes: Amanda Seyfried reflected how motherhood shaped her career

Amanda Seyfried opened up how motherhood impacted her career decisions

Amanda Seyfried brought both glamour and candor to the 2026 Golden Globes where she revealed how motherhood has changed her professional life.

Seyfried, who was nominated in two categories for her performances in The Testament of Ann Lee and Long Bright River, opened up about how she has to keep in mind her role as a mother when choosing a project.

Seyfried, who shares two children, Nina (8) and Thomas (5), with husband Thomas Sadoski, admitted that balancing Hollywood projects with family life has become increasingly challenging.

“To be recognized for anything,” Seyfried shared in an exclusive joint interview with director Mona Fastvold on Live From E!: Golden Globes 2026, “especially as you get older and the choices are harder to make because you’re away from your kids, is so sweet.”

The Housemaid star explained that the demands of parenting mean she now weighs each role more carefully considering not just the artistic opportunity but also the time it would take her away from home.

Her reflections came on a night of celebration as she earned nominations for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy and Best Female Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture.

Though she didn’t take home a trophy Seyfried described the experience of portraying Ann Lee as “life-changing”.

Sydney Sweeney's costar noted that the role even altered how she carried herself physically.

“I almost walked differently because of this movie,” she said adding that the project opened her up emotionally and professionally in ways she hadn’t anticipated.