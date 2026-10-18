Kensington Palace ex-aide steps up for Prince Harry, Meghan's crucial task

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are relying on the loyalty of their team as they navigate tricky circumstances as big plans unfold following their official outing.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have expressed no clear plans on returning to the royal fold, but they appear to be handling the things in the “royal way”.

After the exodus of over 20 staffers since 2018, through their royal roles, the exit, move to US and then the return, Harry and Meghan have sought help of the former Kensington Palace aide, who seemed to have supported since long.

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According to a report by Daily Mail’s editor Rebecca English, both Harry and Meghan needed someone experienced to carry out the important walkabout in Nottingham looked very much like any official royal event.

Beth Herlihy, who was laid off by Kensington Palace in 2018 after the Sussexes decided to step down as senior royals, was seen discreetly helping carry the flowers and balloons handed to Harry and Meghan by the loving crowd during the Thursday outing.

“Even the walkabout undertaken by the couple – just hours after their own team pointedly insisted they wouldn’t do one because they didn't have the security to manage it, despite the exact timings of their visit being publicly released, presumably in an effort to drum up interest – was royal in all but name.”

Though, Rebecca cited a friend of Meghan's who has doubled down that the Sussexes have no interest in a return to the royal life.

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