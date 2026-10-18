Carrot Top breaks silence after health scare: 'Truly overwhelmed'

Carrot Top is preparing to return to the spotlight after a difficult few weeks.

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, spoke publicly for the first time nearly a month after being hospitalised in Las Vegas following a reported suicide attempt.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo of him smiling on stage, the 61-year-old thanked supporters for their kindness.

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks,” Carrot Top shared alongside a photo of him smiling on stage. “Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know.”

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“While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I’ve felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

“Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!”

The comedian also announced plans to return to the stage on October 19, resuming his long-running nightly show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino, where he has performed for more than 20 years.

Inside Carrot Top recovery journey

Carrot Top was hospitalised on September 18 and discharged on September 26, according to his representatives.

During his recovery, his team said he was improving with family and loved ones around him. The Luxor also expressed support, calling him a beloved member of its entertainment family.

Despite nearly four decades in comedy, Carrot Top has continued pushing himself creatively. Speaking on the Whiskey Ginger podcast in 2023, he explained why trying new material matters to him.

“I think you learn the craft a little bit more, you get a little more confident,” Carrot Top explained on the Whiskey Ginger podcast in 2023.

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“I love writing. I love trying new jokes every night. I'll try five or six things even if they eat s--t, I do them and my crew always knows—they love that part of it.”

“I hate when comics just do the same s--t forever don't try to be creative,” he added. “Eating it is part of growing as a comic.”