Kerry Katona overshadowed by daughter Heidi's glam presence at gala event

Heidi currently boasts nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram – more than double than last year – as her star power continues to rise

Kerry Katona made a notable appearance alongside her daughter, Heidi Katona, at the Trauma charity ball in Manchester on Saturday night.

Interestingly, this time, Kerry was overshadowed by her daughter's charming presence, as Heidi looked damn stunning in a scarlet gown for the gala event.

The influencer, whom Kerry shares with her ex-husband Mark Croft, oozed confidence in the figure hugging dress, which complemented her toned figure as she posed for snaps.

READ MORE: Princess Andre, Heidi Katona share glam moments from Monaco weekend

Meanwhile, Kerry, 46, also maintained her glamorous aura, dressing to the nines in a one-shouldered black velvet gown.

Heidi's outing comes amid reports she's set to follow in the footsteps of pal Princess Andre, the eldest daughter of Kerry's BFF Katie Price.

Kerry has thrown her hat into the ring to become the next Kris Jenner after her daughter appeared in a scene on Celebs Go Dating during her mother's segment last year.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the nepo babies' potential, brand and culture expert Nick Ede revealed: 'Heidi is following in the footsteps of Princess and carving out a lucrative career for herself as a brand ambassador and influencer.

Heidi currently boasts nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram – more than double than last year – as her star power continues to rise.

READ MORE: Kerry Katona urges school to ease children's holiday homework load