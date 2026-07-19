 
Geo News

Kerry Katona urges school to ease children's holiday homework load

The former Atomic Kitten star criticised schools for assigning homework during holidays

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 19, 2026

The mother-of-five also slammed schools for burdening children with too much homework during the holidays
The mother-of-five also slammed schools for burdening children with 'too much' homework during the holidays

Kerry Katona has offered a sneak peek into her personal life, revealing that her 12-year-old daughter has been left upset after her private school closed down. 

Following the school's closure, the former Atomic Kitten star has enrolled Dylan-Jorge, known as DJ, in a local state school.

Kerry, 45, said: “DJ’s off school for the summer. She’s absolutely gutted because her private school shut down, so I’ve put her into a state school.

“Before, she’d get about 12 weeks off, so now she’s in shock that she only gets half that.” 

For the unversed, private schools generally have longer holidays than state schools.

The mother-of-five also slammed schools for burdening children with 'too much' homework during the holidays.

She told the Mirror: “I love it when the holidays come round. School is all hands up to ask a question, hands up to go to the toilet.

“Then they send my child home with homework after they’ve had them in class for six hours a day. I think it’s rubbish!”

Kerry, who is currently dating fitness trainer Paolo Margaglione, shares DJ with her late husband George Kay, who died in 2019.

She also has daughters Molly, 24, and Lilly-Sue, 23, with former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, as well as Heidi, 19, and Max, 18, with ex-husband Mark Croft.

Make us preferred on Google
Matty Healy ties knot days after Taylor Swift's grand wedding: Pictures inside
Matty Healy ties knot days after Taylor Swift's grand wedding: Pictures inside
Cat Deeley enjoys cosy festival date with movie executive after Patrick Kielty split
Cat Deeley enjoys cosy festival date with movie executive after Patrick Kielty split
Andrew, Tristan Tate face fresh legal blow after Florida arrest
Andrew, Tristan Tate face fresh legal blow after Florida arrest
Will Smith steps out with dramatic new look after viral Jada moment
Will Smith steps out with dramatic new look after viral Jada moment
BTS ‘Normal' makes K-pop history on Spotify
BTS ‘Normal' makes K-pop history on Spotify
‘The Odyssey' breaks past ‘Oppenheimer' with huge first day
‘The Odyssey' breaks past ‘Oppenheimer' with huge first day
Vogue Williams says Katie Price hasn't learned from the past
Vogue Williams says Katie Price hasn't learned from the past
Matty Healy, Gabbriette's pictures leaked from wedding celebration
Matty Healy, Gabbriette's pictures leaked from wedding celebration