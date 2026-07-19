Kerry Katona urges school to ease children's holiday homework load

The mother-of-five also slammed schools for burdening children with 'too much' homework during the holidays

Kerry Katona has offered a sneak peek into her personal life, revealing that her 12-year-old daughter has been left upset after her private school closed down.

Following the school's closure, the former Atomic Kitten star has enrolled Dylan-Jorge, known as DJ, in a local state school.

Kerry, 45, said: “DJ’s off school for the summer. She’s absolutely gutted because her private school shut down, so I’ve put her into a state school.

“Before, she’d get about 12 weeks off, so now she’s in shock that she only gets half that.”

For the unversed, private schools generally have longer holidays than state schools.

The mother-of-five also slammed schools for burdening children with 'too much' homework during the holidays.

She told the Mirror: “I love it when the holidays come round. School is all hands up to ask a question, hands up to go to the toilet.

“Then they send my child home with homework after they’ve had them in class for six hours a day. I think it’s rubbish!”

Kerry, who is currently dating fitness trainer Paolo Margaglione, shares DJ with her late husband George Kay, who died in 2019.

She also has daughters Molly, 24, and Lilly-Sue, 23, with former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, as well as Heidi, 19, and Max, 18, with ex-husband Mark Croft.