Princess Andre, Heidi Katona share glam moments from Monaco weekend

The group appeared to be thoroughly enjoying themselves, with Princess embracing full diva vibes

Princess Andre enjoyed a wild night out with her friend, Heidi Katona, daughter of Kerry Katona.

The girls have continued to share sneak peek of their weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix, along with Princess's brother, Junior.

The new reality sensation, 18, appeared unfazed by her mum Katie Price's marital drama surrounding her husband Lee Andrews.

The daughter of Peter Andre looked stunning in blue trousers paired with a sheer lace top as she posed with a bottle of vodka.

Elsewhere, Heidi, 19, looked elegant as she shared a series of snaps, including one in a plunging top and slip skirt, as well as videos featuring Junior.

The group appeared to be thoroughly enjoying themselves, with Princess embracing full diva vibes while Heidi showed off her Hermés-inspired handbag, which she paired with her silk skirt and risqué top.

Heidi's mother Kerry and Katie shared a famous friendship, however Kerry cut ties with the star in recent months after being left 'horrified' with the way she has been behaving since meeting Lee.

Lee is currently being held at Dubai’s Al Awir prison and could be be released soon in the coming days.