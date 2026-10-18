Prince Harry vows to protect Meghan in sweet video as new UK row erupts

Prince Harry vows to protect Meghan in sweet video

Prince Harry warmly responded to an important instruction received by Meghan Markle's well-wisher, proving that he is quite 'protective' of his beloved wife.

During the Nottingham walkabouts, the couple met many of their fans who showered them with love and support.

Especially Meghan, whose fears might have gone away, with no 'booing' or negative events since the beginning of a fresh UK chapter.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle breaks silence on 'fake' Nottingham crowd claims

A video shared by a fan on X showcased the Duchess of Sussex being overwhelmed with the love she received from many women.

She hugged them, and those women urged Harry to "look after" his wife.

In response, the Duke smiled and said, "Of course," again and again.

Fans cannot help but praise Harry for being a perfect husband.

"The way he responded to the aunties when they asked him to look after her — that speaks volumes," one fan wrote.

This video resurfaced amid calls from royal fans to take action against the Sussexes after their pals' shocking claim related to the Sandringham agreement.

READ MORE: Palace action imminent after Harry, Meghan royal role bombshell