Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber break silence on Presley's death

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia Gerber mourn Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are mourning the loss of their son, Presley Gerber, after his death at age 27.

The grieving parents, along with their daughter Kaia Gerber, shared an emotional tribute to Presley on Instagram Sunday, October 18, remembering him as a loving son and brother.

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother,” the family wrote in a joint statement posted to Cindy’s Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of Presley with angel wings.

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“We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability,” they added.

“Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia,” the statement concluded.

Kaia also paid tribute to her older brother in a separate post, sharing a childhood video of them dancing together.

“I am, quite literally, down on my f***ing knees,” the supermodel wrote. “You know how much i loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself.”

The 25-year-old praised her late brother for his kindness and called him her “ultimate teacher.”

Kaia continued, “To say loving you was the easiest thing in the world would imply that it required any effort at all. I was born loving you, I will die loving you. There was never anything else.”

Presley died at a rehabilitation facility on September 20 from a suspected overdose. His cause of death has not been confirmed.

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