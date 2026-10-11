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Inside George Clooney's long friendship with the Gerber-Crawford family

The Oscar-winning actor mourns Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

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Web Desk
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Published October 11, 2026

Inside George Clooneys long friendship with the Gerber-Crawford family
Inside George Clooney's long friendship with the Gerber-Crawford family

George Clooney’s friendship with Rande Gerber and his wife Cindy Crawford goes way back, so much so that he described their son Presley’s recent death as “one of the most devastating things that’s happened to our family.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Albies on Friday, October 9, the Oscar-winning actor, joined by his wife Amal Clooney, broke his silence on Presley’s tragic death on September 20.

“I don’t even think we’re in the position of being able to talk about it,” he told the outlet. “It’s the worst thing that could ever happen to a family.”

READ MORE: Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber break cover weeks after beloved son's death

George has been friends with Presley’s dad, Rande Gerber, for decades. Their friendship evolved into business partnership in 2013, when they co-founded Casamigos Tequila in 2013.

Rande was one of George’s 14 friends who famously received $1 million from him over a decade ago, although Rande didn’t keep the money. “George being George, he said, ‘If anyone does not take this money, then no one gets it.’ I knew some of his friends at the time were not doing so great, so I took it and donated it,” he told People magazine in 2023.

George was such a close family friend that Presley and his sister would call him “Uncle George,” per the Daily Mail.

The outlet also reported that George offered Presley some much-needed advice after his DUI arrest in 2018.

Presley Gerber passed away on September 20 at the age of 27 years old. 

READ MORE: George Clooney's 'close' bond with late Presley Gerber revealed

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