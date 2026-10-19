Inde Navarrette recalls meeting Pamela Anderson at Academy Museum Gala

Obsession star Inde Navarrette had a busy weekend, going from the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday to the Newport Beach Film Festival on Sunday.

She was at the festival, which runs until Thursday, as one of Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch, a group honoured at its Honor Brunch.

Speaking to Variety, Navarrette said the gala was “amazing”.

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She described being overwhelmed and surrounded by people she has looked up to for as long as she can remember.

She said she was grateful for the reception Obsession has been getting, and honoured to spend the evening with members of the Academy and get an inside look at that world.

Two actresses stood out for her.

She spoke with Jessica Lange, whom she called an icon, and she singled out Pamela Anderson.

The way Anderson carries herself, with grace, honesty, creativity and love, is “exactly who I want to be”, Navarrette said.

While waiting for Obsession to come out, Navarrette began watching films and television more carefully.

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter on 14 October that she wanted to understand what makes a story interesting and why audiences enjoy watching it.

Anime, she said, taught her a lot about how stories are written.

She watched series including Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer and noticed how differently each one tells its story.

Navarrette wanted to understand how those choices change the way viewers watch and understand a story.

That curiosity led her beyond anime. “I transitioned into studying film and watching movies and asking, ‘Why do I like them?’” she said.

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