'Obsession' star Inde Navarrette to host 'SNL' Halloween episode

Inde Navarrette’s schedule is not slowing down.

The Obsession star is set to host this year’s Saturday Night Live Halloween episode, with Gracie Abrams as the musical guest.

“I literally I feel like I snuck in,” Navarrette joked to Variety. She said she is excited to keep everything under wraps because she wants to make the show fun for the audience.

Read more: ‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette opens up about her career journey

What she loves, she added, is not knowing anything in advance, so she is looking forward to working with the writers.

Also on the horizon is the MCU’s forthcoming X-Men film, in which she will play Rogue.

Navarrette said she hasn’t corresponded directly with Anna Paquin, who originated the role.

She feels the “correspondence” began when she was younger, when she fell in love with the X-Men movies in the first place.

She is also treating the stunt training as a welcome push. She has always wanted to take part in that kind of work, she said, and it is a good excuse to get in the gym.

“I’m the laziest person,” she joked, but she is excited to get up and move her body.

The actress, who plays Nikki Freeman in Obsession, also told The Hollywood Reporter on 14 October how she used the wait between finishing the film and its release.

She began watching films and television more carefully, trying to understand what makes a story interesting and why people enjoy it.

While waiting for more acting work, she also streamed video games on Twitch to earn money.

She loves gaming and has talked about wanting to be part of Resident Evil.

Now she is preparing for Rogue, and has spent time learning about the character so she can play her in a way that feels right to her and to fans.

Read more: ‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette tease at future Marvel roles