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‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette tease at future Marvel roles

Inde Navarrette might have a shot in a Marvel movie

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 07, 2026

‘Obsession star Inde Navarrette tease at future Marvel roles
‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette tease at future Marvel roles

Obsession star Inde Navarrette has teased a potential future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealing she is actively meeting with major Hollywood directors to map out her next career moves. 

Following her meteoric rise to fame in Curry Barker’s breakout horror hit, which has now crossed a massive $400 million globally at the box office, the 25-year-old actress confirmed her interest in joining a superhero blockbuster. 

When asked directly in a new interview with Nylon if she would ever consider doing a Marvel movie, Navarrette enthusiastically replied, "I would."

The young star is already turning those ambitions into reality, having reportedly met with director Jake Schreier, who recently helmed Marvel's Thunderbolts and has been tapped to direct the studio's highly anticipated X-Men reboot. 

Schreier is not the only high-profile filmmaker vying to work with the actress; Navarrette has also reportedly sat down with legendary director Michael Mann, who is currently in the middle of casting Heat 2, the long-awaited sequel to his iconic 1995 crime thriller. 

Discussing her dream collaborators, Navarrette officially listed both Schreier and Mann alongside Sinners director Ryan Coogler and Barbie filmmaker Greta Gerwig as the top names she hopes to work with in the future.

While major superhero roles may be on the horizon, fans will next see the actress in the upcoming survival thriller Invertigo

Directed by Matthias Hoene, the project has already finished filming and follows a group of reckless teenagers who convince a young theme park worker to sneak them onto a rollercoaster before its official opening day.

The thriller takes a dark turn when a catastrophic system failure traps the group hundreds of feet in the air, forcing them to fight for survival while buried personal traumas and hidden tensions erupt into chaos.

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