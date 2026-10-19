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Law Roach asks fans to let Zendaya 'live for a second'

Law Roach on Zendaya: 'Give my sister a break. Let her rest'

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Web Desk
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Published October 19, 2026

Law Roach asks fans to let Zendaya live for a second
Law Roach asks fans to let Zendaya 'live for a second'

Law Roach says it is time for fans to give Zendaya a rest. 

The stylist told E! News at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on 18 October that the actress deserves a break after a busy year. 

“Zendaya is busy,” he said. “She’s had a lot this year. Y’all, give my sister a break. Let her rest. Let her live for a second.”

Read more: Zendaya reflects on difficult start to Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey'

According to reports, Zendaya has been through a whirlwind of promotion for The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Drama

As per E! News, it is coming after her wedding to Tom Holland. Roach has been coy about that, saying he deliberately gives conflicting answers about the reported marriage to protect her privacy. 

The rest, however, is not quite over yet. 

“She is preparing for the Dune 3 press tour, so am I,” Roach said. “So, she’s resting.” 

He described working with Zendaya warmly, calling her “incredible, just sweet, nice, happy”, and adding: “I love working with happy.”

Read more: Law Roach reveals his next career move

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