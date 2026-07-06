Zendaya reflects on difficult start to Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey'

'The Odyssey' will arrive in cinemas on July 17 through Universal Pictures

Zendaya's first day on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey did not go the way she imagined.

The 29-year-old actress shared that the freezing weather in Iceland made filming much harder than she expected, leaving her unable to properly say her lines.

While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Zendaya said she had prepared well for her scenes before stepping onto the set.

But once filming started, the cold became her biggest challenge as she explained that her mouth became so frozen she could barely speak, making it difficult to deliver her dialogue.

Despite the rough start, the Euphoria actress did not let the moment shake her confidence. She said that working with Christopher Nolan and such a talented cast was exciting, even if it also felt a little overwhelming.

Instead of focusing on her nerves, Zendaya chose to give her best every day.

The filmmaker Nolan later praised the actress during an interview with Fandango, calling her "always perfect" throughout filming.

He also explained that he cast Zendaya as the Greek goddess Athena because she got that grace and screen presence the role needed.

Her co star Tom Holland also had an awkward first day as he also recently admitted he thought Nolan was unhappy with his acting before learning the director kept stopping scenes because IMAX cameras can only record for three minutes at a time.

The Odyssey will arrive in cinemas on July 17 through Universal Pictures.