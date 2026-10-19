Justin Bieber enjoys downtime with pals as Hailey takes on red carpet duties

Justin Bieber is making the most of some downtime with his friends.

The Baby hitmaker shares some glimpses of his laid-back adventures in New Zealand while his wife, Hailey Bieber, stepped out for a glamorous night on the red carpet at the 2026 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Giving fans a peek into his carefree getaway through a series of Instagram photos, the Grammy winner posted scenic coastal views to helicopter rides and fishing trips.

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On Sunday, October 18, Justin shared a captionless carousel featuring two photos from his time with friends. In the first snap, the singer offered a glimpse of his point of view, showing his friends gathered around a table with him.

The second picture captured him raising a giant glass of beer alongside a friend, offering a casual look at the group's relaxed time together.

The latest post followed another photo dump the Yummy singer shared on Saturday, captioned “NEW ZEALAND PART 3.”

The carousel documented several moments from his outdoor adventures, giving fans a closer look at the singer's time away from the spotlight.

The snapshots included glimpses of a helicopter ride, Justin posing along the coast, sliding across the desert, fishing, and strolling with a group of friends.

He also shared a playful selfie, views from his guest house, a star-filled night sky, and more scenic photographs that captured the beauty of his surroundings.

While Justin appeared to be enjoying his boys' trip, his wife was making her own fashion statement thousands of miles away.

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