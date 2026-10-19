Prince William holds intense meeting with Palace after Harry, Meghan stunt

Prince William is reportedly losing his patience with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he was left stunned by their latest stunt.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been declared “private citizens” by King Charles last month, held their first ‘official engagement in Nottingham, gathering big crowd of supporters.

Despite not being working royals any longer, the couple’s outing appeared every bit royal-style except in name. And this has left William livid, more so with the fact that the engagement clashed with King’s historic address.

READ MORE: Prince William ‘reacts' to Harry, Meghan Nottingham visit amid concerns

“William could not believe what he was seeing,” a source told New Idea. “It was the final straw for him.” The Prince of Wales believed that it “couldn’t have looked more like an official royal duty if it tried”.

Furthermore, William is “furious” about how Harry and Meghan seemed to have “totally ignored Charles’s letter”.

This is the “final straw” for him and he is “so angry, if he could kick them out of the country right now, he would”.

Following last week’s outing, “there are now intense meetings being held between William and the King’s advisers”.

They are trying to work out “how to avoid Harry and Meghan gatecrashing other events or clashing with senior royals’ events”.

The update comes after the Sussexes conducted three engagements in Nottingham and around the same time, the King delivered historic speech at the Ceremonial Opening of the Senedd in Wales.

He also remained calm amid the “not my king” chants outside.

READ MORE: Kensington Palace ex-aide steps up for Prince Harry, Meghan's crucial task