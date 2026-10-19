Meghan Markle announces exciting surprise for ‘next holiday gathering'

Meghan Markle hints at ‘next holiday’ plans after skipping Sandringham

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not be seated with the royals at Sandringham for Christmas this year but there is still hope.

There is still simmering tension between royals and the Sussexes even though King Charles has cracked open the door for a reconciliation. Although, with the inconsistency in moves made from both sides, it is unclear where things are headed.

While there is a low chance of the Sussexes making an appearance at a royal event in the near future, it’s never really zero.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan 'break silence' on Christmas invite from royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly flying back to Montecito with their two children for the holiday season this year.

However, the As Ever founder has hinted something special for the “next holiday gathering” with an announcement.

Meghan has launched her holiday hostess basket, which has a selection of the brand’s signature and favourite products.

“Thoughtfully arranged in our woven wicker basket, ready to gift at your next holiday gathering,” the description reads.

In the latest update, a closer look at newly-added package was shared.

“A little holiday cheer, tucked into every basket. Filled with thoughtful favourites and made for the moments worth sharing,” it read. “Find something special for everyone on your list at AsEver.com.”

It is unclear if there will be a basket delivered to Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace for the happy occasion. It was previously reported that Meghan has secretly sent the King As Ever goodies when it was launched.

Although, the news was not confirmed officially.

READ MORE: Prince William holds 'intense' meeting with Palace after Harry, Meghan stunt