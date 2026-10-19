Davina McCall shares health warning after revealing high cholesterol struggle

The TV presenter underwent surgery to remove a benign (non-cancerous) tumour in November 2024

Davina McCall has shared a fresh health update, revealing that she has cardiovascular disease in Sunday's episode of her Begin Again podcast.

The TV presenter, 58, underwent surgery to remove a benign (non-cancerous) tumour in November 2024, before being diagnosed with breast cancer the following year. She received the all-clear in April.

On a British Heart Foundation special episode of her podcast, Davina was joined by heart attack survivor Louise McGill to hear her story after she had a heart attack, despite being considered low risk after a recent health check.

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Introducing Louise, Davina revealed: 'I just also wanted to let you know that I also have cardiovascular disease and this is a very important conversation to have and thank you for taking time out to talk to us today.'

As Louise revealed that in a health check up prior to her attack they found out her cholesterol was slightly high, Davina revealed she had experienced similar results.

'I think that's really interesting,' said Davina, 'because that's exactly what happened to me. 'I had high cholesterol and I'd had it for quite a long time and it was deemed because I had high good cholesterol that that offset the bad or something.

'But actually, is it true that high cholesterol is quite a good warning sign actually that we should look out for?'

Louise then recommended that women should get their cholesterol checked, especially in menopause.

Davina previously opened up about her high cholesterol back in 2021, as she explained she was first made aware of her high cholesterol 20 years ago when she first got pregnant and still regularly has checks to 'keep an eye' on it.

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