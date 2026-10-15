Davina McCall praises Caprice for helping her navigate brain tumour diagnosis

In October 2025, she learned she had breast cancer, just two months after receiving the all-clear from a mammogram

Davina McCall could not hold back her emotions as she thanked Caprice for 'saving her life' at an event on Wednesday night.

The TV presenter, 58, underwent surgery to remove a benign (non-cancerous) tumour in November 2024, before being diagnosed with breast cancer the following year.

Caprice, 54, was herself diagnosed with a non-cancerous meningioma tumour in 2017 which was successfully treated.

READ MORE: Davina McCall's partner Michael Douglas gives major health update following her brain surgery

Speaking at the Davina McCall x Rachel Jackson Choose Love launch party at Upstairs at Langan’s, Davina took a moment to thank Caprice.

She said: 'We worked on a ski show, [The Jump, in 2017] and very sadly, [Caprice] got a concussion from a ski accident when we were on this show.

'And they took her to go and get an MRI and they found a brain tumour and sent her home. I haven't seen you for ages and life is so mad and busy. But when I found out I had a brain tumour, she was the first person I called.

Davina continued: 'So anyway, I saw him yesterday morning, I said I was seeing you. I was at the college of brain surgeons. He did a talk about patients and their experiences of brain surgery and we talked about you and how brilliant you are.

'And I said, I am seeing her tomorrow night and I can't tell you what it felt like to see you.

'I feel like you saved my life. It's so... and to be able to publicly big you up for doing that for me. You're a f***ing boss b***h. I am so grateful to you.

'You're amazing. Thank you for coming tonight and supporting me. I love you, thank you.

'And Michael, [Davina's husband], thanks you too. I really appreciate you and thank you for having an event where we can all come together.'

It's been a tough time for Davina. In October 2025, she learned she had breast cancer, just two months after receiving the all-clear from a mammogram.

She underwent a lumpectomy shortly after, and announced in April 2026 that she had been given the all-clear - and this was almost two years after her brain tumour diagnosis.

READ MORE: Davina McCall opens up about her biggest regret and health scares