Bebe Rexha excites fans with stunning wedding photos

Bebe Rexha shares a series of intimate family photos from her younger brother Florent “Flo” Rexha’s wedding.

On October 15, the In The Name Of Love hitmaker’s sibling tied the knot with Dorina Papraniku.

Shortly after the ceremony, the 37-year-old pop star took to her Instagram to post some glimpses from the family celebration filled with love, heartfelt moments, glamorous fashion, and plenty of dancing.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse can't hide pride as wife Barbara Palvin returns to runway

“My baby brother @florentrexha tied the knot [ring emoji],” she captioned the montage of photos.

The I’m a Mess chart-topper warmly and playfully welcomed her sister-in-law into the family circle, by writing, “Good luck @dorinapapraniku [laughing emoji] happy to have you part of the Rexha family [red heart emoji] love u.”

For the special occasion, she turned heads in a black corset top paired with a figure-hugging light-pink silky skirt that accentuated her curves.

Beginning with solo snapshots of the Me, Myself & I songstress, showing off her elegant wedding-guest look, the social media post included her lovely poses with the bride, a full family portrait, and touching moments with her father.

Beyond the picture-perfect poses, the festivities appeared to be filled with lively traditions and emotional memories.

More exciting highlights from the Albanian wedding captures guests dancing and celebrating, along with the customary showering of money on the bride and groom.

Additionally, Bebe also paid a heartfelt tribute to the newlywed couple with a live performance of her hit song In the Name of Love.

READ MORE: BLACKPINK's Rosé, Connor Storrie leave no Blank Space between them