Dylan Sprouse can’t hide pride as wife Barbara Palvin returns to runway

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are the talk of the town as the model slays her runway return, while her proud husband proves himself as her number one fan.

On Sunday, October 18, the new mom of one returned to modelling at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, just six weeks postpartum.

As she walked on the ramp, Dylan was right there in the front row, applauding, waving, blowing kisses, and busy being his wife’s personal hype man.

READ MORE: Dylan Sprouse reacts to Barabara Palvin walking VS show 6 weeks post-partum

At first the Hungarian beauty confidently strutted in a light pink lace lingerie look. Among the many eyes following her every move, one particularly special pair belonged to her husband.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star rose to his feet for a well-deserved standing ovation, enthusiastically cheering for Barbara and waving at her.

Of course, she wasn't about to let all that love go unanswered. The model sweetly blew kisses back at her husband from the runway, turning the glamorous fashion moment into an adorable exchange between the couple.

And the cuteness didn't stop there!

Barbara returned to the runway in a white lingerie set. This time, her husband proudly recorded his her as she walked, capturing the moment like a fan who simply couldn't get enough of seeing her.

From standing ovations to proudly filming her runway walk, Dylan was giving full-time supportive-husband energy and fans couldn't get enough of it.

READ MORE: Barbara Palvin shares how she 'bounced back' for VS show 6 weeks postpartum