Amy Dowden praised for classy response to Brenden Cole's 'Strictly' jibe

Amy Dowden became the first professional dancer to be eliminated from the 'BBC' show for the second year in a row this month

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has become visibly upset by Brenden Cole's 'mean' comments questioning her dance skills.

The passionate professional dancer, 36, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023 and underwent extensive treatment, including a mastectomy, chemotherapy, fertility preservation and a near-fatal battle with sepsis.

Furthermore, she became the first professional dancer to be eliminated from the BBC show for the second year in a row this month.

READ MORE: 'Strictly' Amy Dowden reveals emotional two-year transformation after cancer battle

Following her exit, former Strictly pro Brendan, 50, shared in an interview that he feels Amy 'hasn't been up to the challenge' of training another celebrity, despite bravely returning to the show after her health battle.

Now in a new interview Amy has addressed the savage comments, saying: 'I'll be honest, what do you expect from him?

'It's fine – I've never been brought up to be personal, and in this day and age especially I think it's so important to be kind, and to think about the next generation.

'I always try to use my platform in the right way – I work with various charities. But also I want to be the right kind of role model'.

She added to The Mirror that she runs a dance academy and that the young children who go there really look up to her, before stating: 'that's important'.

After his comments Amy was praised for her 'iconic' response online. Viewers of the BBC show flooded the comments with praise for Amy's response, writing: 'Keep shining - perfect response.'

READ MORE: Strictly's Amy Dowden opens up about a brutal health battle