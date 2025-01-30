Strictly's Amy Dowden opens up about a brutal health battle

Amy Dowden recently got candid and opened up about her harrowing battle with Crohn’s disease.

Illuminating Aimee Fuller’s Monday Mile podcast with her presence, the 34-year-old talked about her fight with the chronic condition, revealing she experiences "four to five blackouts a day" due to the excruciating pain.

For the unversed, a Welsh professional ballroom and Latin American dancer was diagnosed with Crohn's disease at the age of 19 after being sick off and on since 11.

Explaining her condition, Dowden said, “If you think, a woman is designed for childbirth, you don't pass out during childbirth.’

The Strictly Come Dancing professional went on to add, “I can have four to five black outs, because the pain is that much that my body can't control it.”

“I get swollen eyes, inflammation to my joints, my skin, but I'm very, very lucky that I work with the most incredible team and a lot of my severe symptoms are now under control and in remission,” she noted.

Showing her gratitude for being surrounded by an amazing team, Dowden articulated, “I'm so blessed to have such an incredible team, but unfortunately, Crohn's disease is a chronic illness that I will live with for the rest of my life.”

Notably, this lifelong condition makes parts of the digestive system swollen and can affect any part of the digestive tract but mostly affects the small intestine and the start of the large intestine.

For the reality TV star, this caused swollen eyes, mouth ulcers, constipation, pain, sickness, and tiredness.

It is pertinent to mention that Amy Dowden now takes eight steroids a day to avoid going to the hospital.