'Strictly' Amy Dowden reveals emotional two-year transformation after cancer battle

Strictly star Amy Dowden has opened her heart in a touching tribute, reflecting on the lowest point of her life compared to where she stands today.

The passionate professional dancer, 35, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023 and underwent extensive treatment, including a mastectomy, chemotherapy, fertility preservation and a near-fatal battle with sepsis.

In February 2024, Amy was given the all-clear and has since returned to the show, where she has been paired with Thomas Skinner in this year's series.

In a post shared on Sunday, the star posted a heartbreaking image from two years alongside a heartfelt caption: 'EXACTLY two years apart THIS WEEKEND. When I see memories like this it makes me so very proud...

'The bottom picture was after I was rushed into hospital via ambulance very poorly.

'I still remember now as I entered the ambulance I turned to [my husband] Ben and my dear friend and said cancer has taken me, I’ll never be the same again, ill never dance again ( i was at at the lowest point I’d ever been)...

'My foot also broken and I couldn’t see how I could ever get the old Amy back. Pic 2 two years later exactly, after a year of two dancing tours, strictly and fabulous opportunities but most importantly three weeks after another mastectomy...

'It didn’t come easy, after a year of real hard work but it got me feeling like me again. I’m posting this to show it’s POSSIBLE. Yes it’s been hard but I DID IT...

'I wish I rewarded myself more along the way. But gosh am I so proud of how far Ive had to dig deep, especially in the past 12 months...

'A year ago I thought cancer took my dancing, I told myself I needed to hang my dancing shoes up but my darling husband Ben and [fellow Strictly star] Carlos Gu proved and made sure it didn’t...

'Tonight I raise a glass to the past year, working hard, allowing my passion of dance to save me along with my incredible medical team, family and friends. Thank you I love you all endlessly. Cancer you didn’t take and will not take who I am!'

Last month, Amy shared another health update as she marked two weeks since having a second mastectomy.