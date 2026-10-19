Sarah Ferguson reveals harsh truth to Beatrice, Eugenie in private reunion

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seemed to have received brutal reality check following their latest meeting with mum Sarah Ferguson.

Fergie reportedly returned to the UK quietly nearly seven months after keeping a low-profile abroad, in a bid to avoid scrutiny over her Epstein scandal. It also did not help that her daughters were also suffering from the unsolicited media attention.

It was revealed by sources cited by royal expert Phil Dampier that Fergie privately reunited with her daughters in her new rental in UK.

READ MORE: Beatrice, Eugenie make last favour for Sarah Ferguson after firm decision

The King’s nieces are not ready to associate with their parents publicly but they came to a harsh realisation following the gloomy visit, sources have claimed.

“The York sisters have always been treated as a single unit for royal purposes,” an insider told New Idea.

However, they decided to go their separate ways and meeting their mum confirmed their decision.

“Their recent gloomy meeting with their mum made them realise they’re on their own, but they have to spread their wings,” the source explained.

The York sisters have always been treated like the “BeaGenie package deal” but they are actually very different. Beatrice loves tech while Eugenie’s the artist, and now it is getting difficult to be one unit especially in the current circumstances.

“Since becoming mums and having their own families, it just doesn’t sit right, and it’s incredibly inconvenient with young kids,” the source continued.

“This has been something that’s bothered them now and then for years and was part of Eugenie’s decision to base her family in Portugal.

READ MORE: Princess Eugenie shares life update after shocking move with sister Beatrice