Palace aide vows to take revenge from Prince Harry for hurtful episode

Prince Harry could be nervous about the next turn of events as he received a warning about a former Palace aide furious with him.

The Duke of Sussex had plenty to say in his memoir, Spare, whether it was about the royal family and for those who served them. According to Harry, there were places where he had to hold back.

Although, many of the royal experts and insiders have expressed that some events may be exaggerated when viewed from the other lens.

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There is one particular member of the staff, who had been loyal to the late Queen Elizabeth II, not happy about how Harry had phrased the ‘tiaragate’ in his book.

Reports claim that there is a film in the works which will depict the friendship between the Queen and her aide Angela Kelly, and Harry is in “major panic”.

Angela was no longer member of the staff after Elizabeth had passed. She also vacated her grace-and-favour home in May 2023 following the King's orders.

“Harry has every reason to be afraid of this woman,” a palace insider told Woman’s Day.

Even though, Angela reportedly signed an NDA which doesn’t allow her from using the words “King” and “Palace” for commercial purposes, she can still share the story under ‘fictional depiction’,

“He tore into her in his book and it’s no secret she was absolutely furious. It’s hard to imagine she will pass up the chance to avenge what the prince said about her.”

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Angela was left “very upset” after Harry labelled her as a troublemaker for denying him access to a tiara, when she was only following protocols. The two had a heated discussion and the Queen was forced to intervene.

The sad thing was that Angela was “not allowed to give her side of the story”.