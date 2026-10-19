Meghan Markle receives shocking message: 'Forget your title'

Meghan Markle received an unexpected message about her royal title, which may not sit well with her, especially after she corrected a guest in her Netflix show to call her Sussex, showcasing her love for royal ties.

The Duchess of Sussex reclaimed her spotlight in the UK, especially after the love and support she enjoyed during her Nottingham trip with Prince Harry.

The couple returned to the city after years, reminiscing about their first visit to Nottingham soon after their engagement in 2017.

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After seeing her warm welcome in the UK, brand expert Nick Ede believes that Meghan does not need a royal title now to grab the crowd or to flourish her career.

However, one of Meghan's former friends, brand expert Nick Ede, has some advice for the Duchess as he urged her to "forget her royal title" now that she has returned to the UK with her husband.

He said, "Meghan has an opportunity to reclaim her place in Britain without needing the Palace. She's a different woman from the one who arrived in 2017, and this could be the start of a new chapter if she does it well.

"I think this was far better than her photo op with Malala, which seemed very contrived. She is a Hollywood celebrity, and she needs to play more into that and forget her title."

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However, this message won't sit well with Meghan, who reportedly 'cashes' her royal links for personal gains.