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Meghan faces brutal snub as 'The Gentlemen' team issues clarification

The Duchess of Sussex 'clever' strategy backfires as key update shared about acting role

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Published October 19, 2026

Meghan faces brutal snub as The Gentlemen team issues clarification
Meghan faces brutal snub as 'The Gentlemen' team issues clarification

The confusion related to Meghan Markle being used to boost The Gentlemen is finally resolved and the clarification may not sit well with the Duchess.

A pal of Meghan's earlier told The Telegraph that Prince Harry's wife "was used to help promote" Guy Ritchie's season two.

It was said that the team knew "it wasn't as good as the first season and had already commissioned a third.

READ MORE: Prince Harry vows to protect Meghan in sweet video as new UK row erupts

"It's the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you’re ‘in conversation’ with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along.

"The whole thing left a bit of a sour taste in the Sussex camp’s mouth. Needless to say, Netflix got what it wanted: huge viewing figures for season two and a lot of publicity."

However, now the debate has been settled by a source close to the drama's production. The Gentlemen team declined to make any such move.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Office issues first statement after ‘official' return

An insider told The Times, "This is not a show in need of stunt casting."

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