Prince Harry risks blowing up peace deal with William as new rift explodes

Prince Harry has been slammed for his peace-destroying move amid reconciliaton and reunion speculation with senior royals.

The Duke of Sussex's bombshell decison cause his long-running rift with William to explode all over again, leaving William hurt, furious and completely betrayed.

The Sussexes' return to the UK could offer him his best chance yet to reconcile with his estranged brother as it would never happen with him in America, but royal experts say a major obstacle remains in his way.

READ MORE: Prince William says 'no' to Princess Kate's emotional plea

Harry's reported plans to make a documentary about his late mother could threaten that opening, giving the Prince of Wales another reason to remain wary of his younger brother.

"I don't buy this," royal broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

the expert added: "Harry says [he and his family] relocated for so many different reasons, but the main reason is clear: it's the reported planning of the Diana documentary for the 30th anniversary."

"This isn't bridge building," she said. "This is lobbing a grenade at Prince William's feet."

William doesn't want to create publicity for Prince Harry's documentary, and he also doesn't want him and Harry pitted against each other as brothers., according to the expert.

Caherd went on, "Friends also say that next year is going to be tough enough. Prince William just wants to let his mother rest in peace."

The brothers, who have not been on speaking terms since 2022, may attract massive attention on the their mother's death anniversary in 2027.

In part because he wants to avoid further conflict with Harry. According to the outlet, William has declined several offers to make or appear in documentaries about his mother.

"If Harry wants reconciliation, can he not drop the film or give the proceeds to charity, which will change perception overnight?" Chard said.

The commentator adds, "I just don't see healing. I see the ruffling of Prince William's feathers. Prince William is entirely focused on his family and the long-term survival of the monarchy, but that's not to say that things can't change in the future."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams isn't surprised by William's apparent reluctance to reconcile with Harry, adding: "William deeply resents the way the Sussexes have monetized their royal connections."

"The Sussexes, as non-working royals, have the advantage as they are in situ and can do what they like. This does not mean that they will be accepted by the royal family in any of their activities in the coming months. [But] it may be impossible to totally shut them out, given the international pull of their brand."

However, Princess Catherine's role could bridge the gap as she may step into eas the tension because she knows how important family is and how important Harry is to William.

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