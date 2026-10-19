Prince Harry ‘responds’ to Prince William’s bold threat

Prince Harry is not willing to back down without a fight and there is a growing fear that a war of the brothers in on the verge of breaking out.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly left “furious” by Prince Harry and Meghan’s latest walkabout, which resembled a usual royal engagement. He barely holding it together to take a major step against his younger brother.

Harry and William have been estranged from more than three years. According to reports, Harry has been slightly more open to a reconciliation, whereas William has completely shunned the idea.

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However, the Duke of Sussex will not let his willingness to reunite allow his brother, the future king, to take it as a weakness, sources have revealed.

A report claimed that William has been urging his father to strip the Sussexes of their royal titles, as having an engagement on the same day as the monarch is a sign of disrespect.

“Harry’s not going to be pushed around by his brother. He’s determined to make a go of his life in the UK – and Meghan is on board,” an insider told New Idea. “If it comes to a stand-off, Harry is up for it.”

The source doubled down noting that William is “very much mistaken” if he thinks that the Sussex “problem” can go away easily.

Meanwhile, King Charles is trying to “calm down” William but if Harry and Meghan continue with their antics, he won’t be able to help for any longer.

“For now, he has to toe the line, but if Harry and Meghan continue to go rogue, William will have no hesitation in confronting Charles about them – sooner rather than later.”

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