Miley Cyrus hits back at concert critics with fiery speech

Miley Cyrus is not letting online critics have the last word.

The Flowers hitmaker delivered a fiery response after social media users questioned her stage presence and accused her of not singing every word during her Hollywood Bowl comeback.

Addressing the audience during the second night of her two-night residency in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 18, the pop star called out what she described as clickbait commentary about her Friday performance.

READ MORE: Miley's Mom Tish, stepfather share proud messages after Hollywood Bowl gig

In a three-minute-and-one-second speech, the Hannah Montana star opened up about how returning to the stage has challenged her, while fiercely defending the connection she shares with her audience.

“I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I'm on the stage,” she declared, drawing a clear line between criticism of her performance and questioning her dedication to her fans.

The Wrecking Ball songstress explained that meaningful turning points in her life and career have often attracted controversy, but insisted that this comeback was about something much more personal than online speculation.

“Anytime I'm doing something meaningful that's going to be a stepping stone in my life and my career to propel me forward, to not only the artist but the person I want to be,” she said, explaining why such moments tend to generate strong reactions.

Miley also reflected candidly on how her relationship with performing has changed over the years.

“I love pouring myself into something,” she shared, before adding, “I'll be honest ... it is hard for me to stand up here and do the show. It does not come as natural as it once did to me before because, like all of us, we change, we evolve, we grow and we find what gets to come with us.”

Late country music legend Dolly Parton’s goddaughter also pushed back against the suggestion that her performances were merely an experiment, emphasizing, “This is not an experiment of you. This is an experience for me.”

She even revealed that, before coming onstage for the song Orbit, she had already considered backing out before reassuring the audience that she would never leave them sitting in their seats.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish's daughter ended her remarks by turning the moment into a playful challenge, telling the Sunday audience that they would show the Friday crowd what they were made of.

The vulnerable speech came during Miley's first full-length live performances in four years, with the singer returning to the Hollywood Bowl for two sold-out shows on October 16 and 18.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus admits performing doesn't feel 'natural' anymore