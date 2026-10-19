Miley’s Mom Tish, stepfather share proud messages after Hollywood Bowl gig

Miley Cyrus is receiving an extra dose of love from her family following her highly anticipated return to the stage!

Her mother, Tish Cyrus, and stepfather, Dominic Purcell, have shared heartfelt messages celebrating the singer’s talent and success after her sold-out Hollywood Bowl performances.

Tish took to social media to share three photos celebrating her daughter, including two pictures of the Flower hitmaker and a particularly sweet moment showing the mother-daughter duo embracing.

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Alongside the snapshots, she kept her message short but full of affection, writing, “Never gets old watching my girl absolutely SLAY [red heart emoji].”

The proud mom’s words captured her excitement at seeing the Hannah Montana star command the stage once again, watching her daughter do what she does best.

Tish’s husband also joined in the celebrations, sharing a selfie with his wife and praising both Tish’s pride and her pop star daughter's remarkable performance.

“@tishcyruspurcell .Proud mumma. It’s a beautiful thing to witness a mum watching her girl smash it. The crowd was massive and pumping!!” the Prison Break alum began.

Turning his attention to Dolly Parton's god daughter, the Australian actor continued, “@miley your talent is overwhelming, it’s a privilege to watch.”

He also reflected on witnessing the mother and daughter experience the magnitude of the moment together, adding, “To see you and ya mum first hand dealing with the enormity of it all together with such a spectacular success is so so heavy and beyond anyone’s ( fans) understanding of what it takes out of a performer of that magnitude and world wide acclaim. You try it! [eye wink emoji].”

The family tributes arrived after Miley, 33, made her live concert return with a two-night residency at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 16 and 18.

The sold-out performances marked her first full-length live shows in four years, making the occasion a significant milestone for the singer and her fans.

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