King Charles holds back Prince William from drastic decision: ‘Don’t be foolish’

King Charles seemingly had to use his position as the monarch to keep everyone in line after Prince Harry and Meghan stirred the pot with their bold stunt.

Even though the royals are continuing with their work as per routine, there are tensions simmering behind Palace walls, especially as Prince William is left livid with how things have panned out.

There is a conflict of opinion as some courtiers believe that there is no denying the influence the Sussexes gathered even after being declared “private citizens”.

READ MORE: Prince William holds 'intense' meeting with Palace after Harry, Meghan stunt

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is furious and believes this is a “defiant rejection” of the letter – written by the King himself – that Harry and Meghan were “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests”.

Sources cited by New Idea claimed that “behind the scenes, Charles will be doing all he can to calm William down and let him deal with the Sussexes in his own way”.

On the other hand, insiders told Woman’s Day, “William and his supporters are telling the King that this has to be the absolute last straw.”

They added that William “can’t believe his father is allowing them to bulldoze their way around Britain doing whatever they please”.

“There’s every reason to believe they’ve got more of these appearances planned, so it’s not a problem that’s going to go away and William is saying it’s time his father put a stop to it by finally stripping them of their titles,” the source stated.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan reject royal positions in exchange for special role

Courtiers say that there is “no denying” the “incredibly positive” reaction from the crowd to Harry and Meghan’s walkabout and it would “foolish not to take advantage of that goodwill and find a way to bring them back to serve the Crown”.

Even though the King is not inviting them back into the fold, he is “reluctant” and does not want to trigger an “all-out war”.

It is the “last thing he wants” especially as he intends to bridge the gaps for the sake of the children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.