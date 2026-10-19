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Meghan Markle faces new row as King Charles plots stern action

Prince Harry's wife Meghan in new clash with 'powerful' figure

By
Web Desk
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Published October 19, 2026

Meghan Markle faces new row as King Charles plots stern action
Meghan Markle faces new row as King Charles plots stern action

Meghan Markle got herself into a new 'rivalry' amid the existing tensions with the royal family.

The drama surrounding Meghan's possible return to acting in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen has been in the headlines in recent weeks.

It was reported from the Duchess of Sussex's circle that the series' team 'intentionally' used Meghan's name to boost their fresh season.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle breaks silence on 'fake' Nottingham crowd claims

The former working royal's source said, "It's the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you’re 'in conversation' with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along."

But an industry insider declined such reports, as per The Times.

Now, commenting on the whole situation, gossip columnist Rob Shutter claimed that Meghan faced a new row with one of Britain’s most powerful directors.

The source shared, "Meghan was delighted when everyone thought Guy Ritchie wanted her.

"She enjoyed every headline. But once it became clear there was no role, the story suddenly changed from Hollywood comeback to Hollywood betrayal!"

READ MORE: Prince Harry vows to protect Meghan in sweet video as new UK row erupts

The latest rivalry update came after fans and royal commentators urged King Charles to 'take action' against the Sussexes following reports that they do not agree with the Sandringham summit.

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