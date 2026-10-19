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Victoria's Secret Angels Gigi Hadid, Barabara Palvin bond over motherhood

Gigi Hadid celebrates 'hottest mom' Barbara Palvin who gave birth 6 weeks before the 2026 VS Fashion Show

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Published October 19, 2026

Victorias Secret Angels Gigi Hadid, Barabara Palvin bond over motherhood
Victoria's Secret Angels Gigi Hadid, Barabara Palvin bond over motherhood

Gigi Hadid hyped up Barbara Palvin as she walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway just six weeks after giving birth.

In a backstage video recorded by Hadid and shared to the official Victoria’s Secret Instagram Page on Sunday, October 18, the Angels hyped each other up as they bonded over motherhood.

“Presenting… the hottest mom in the world,” said Hadid as she pointed the camera at Palvin.

READ MORE: Gigi Hadid gets emotional as elder sister Alana celebrates major milestone 

Palvin promptly corrected Hadid and reminded her that they’re both the “hottest moms.”

“We’re moms now!” Hadid exclaimed. “Go moms!”

Hadid welcomed her daughter, Khai, with her then-boyfriend, One Direction star Zayn Malik, in September 2020. A year prior, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show went on a 3-year hiatus, which meant that Hadid did not have to walk the runway so soon after giving birth.

Meanwhile, Palvin welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Sylvie, with her husband Dylan Sprouse, on September 7. Sprouse, who tied the knot with Palvin in 2023, was there front and centre to cheer her on at Sunday’s show. Palvin returned the gesture by blowing her husband a kiss from the runway. 

READ MORE: Barbara Palvin gets shout out from excited husband after VS return

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