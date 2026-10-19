Barbara Palvin gets shout out from excited husband after VS return

Dylan Sprouse is making one thing crystal clear: Barbara Palvin has a superfan at home, and he’s not afraid to show it.

The actor, 34, cheered on his wife at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18, praising the model for returning to the runway just six weeks after welcoming their daughter, Sylvie.

Speaking to Zanna Roberts Rassi on the pink carpet, Sprouse said Palvin had been “working hard as heck” to prepare for the show.

Read More: Dylan Sprouse reacts to Barabara Palvin walking VS show 6 weeks post-partum

“I’m amazed by how she’s able to compose herself and do it every time,” he said, revealing that even he didn’t know exactly what to expect from her runway appearance.

The proud dad is equally smitten with their little girl — and apparently, he’s already winning over his toughest audience.

Sprouse said his newborn had “laughed” at his jokes, adding, “So, I’m officially in, dude.”

As for Sylvie’s looks? The former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star had no trouble giving credit where it was due.

“Thankfully she’s got Barbara’s beautiful blue eyes. Dude, they’re huge too. If all goes right, she’s got my sense of humor and everything else from Barbara,” he joked.

Read More: Dylan Sprouse can't hide pride as wife Barbara Palvin returns to runway

Fatherhood has also introduced him to some less glamorous surprises.

Speaking to E! News, he admitted he was surprised by “how desensitized I am now to bodily fluids. That’s just having a baby I guess. They’re just everywhere all the time.”

Before Palvin hit the runway in pink lingerie, Sprouse celebrated her on Instagram Stories: “Proud of my missus, jumping right into the vs fashion show post birth. Built different,” adding, “I don’t know where you find the energy but damn!”

Palvin, who celebrated her first birthday as a mom on October 8, described parenthood to People magazine as “a ride, like a fun one, but also scary. It’s like a roller coaster.”

She also praised her husband, saying, “He didn’t know it before, but he was meant to be one.”